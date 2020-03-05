Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:03 IST
Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps

Dutch health authorities on Thursday said they were scrambling to put together a plan for the imminent return of a group of around 900 students from a skiing trip in the north of Italy. The trip by the youngsters, mostly in their early 20s, to the region at the heart of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak has stoked fears of a wider spread of the virus in the Netherlands, where the number of confirmed corona cases on Thursday stood at 38.

"We are working very hard to prepare for all different scenarios", local health authorities spokeswoman Hanneke Mensink told Reuters. These scenarios might include plans to monitor or test all students involved after their return. Mensink said it was too early to say how local healthcare teams would deal specifically with the risk of so many returning from the region at once.

The students, all members of the same Vindicat fraternity in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, are expected to return home on Sunday, after having spent a week in Sestriere in the Italian Alps, some 100 kilometres west of Turin. During their stay, the Dutch government on Tuesday changed its travel advice for the region, saying any trip to northern Italy should be cancelled unless it was absolutely necessary to go.

The local health authorities in Groningen, however, had already warned against the trip before the group left on Saturday, Mensink said. "We told them our worries, but they decided to go anyway. That is their responsibility."

Vindicat could not be reached for comment. Mensink said her organisation was in daily contact with the group and that so far none of the travellers had reported any sign of contagion with the coronavirus.

The National Health Institute on Tuesday advised members of the group to closely monitor their health in the coming weeks and to distance themselves from others if they develop any possible symptoms of contagion with the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Administrator to be appointed until new municipal council elected in Tshwane

The Gauteng Executive Council has placed the City of Tshwane under provincial administration following current uncertainty and instability within the municipality.Making the announcement on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the d...

SC to examine if death-row convicts in same case can be hanged separately

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would examine the legal issue arising out of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on whether there could be separate hanging in a case where there are more than one death row convicts. The question is wh...

EU's Barnier says 'many serious divergences' in Brexit talks

Brussels, Mar 5 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday said major differences remain between Britain and Europe after a first round of trade talks ended in BrusselsTo be completely frank with you ... there are many d...

Number of ultra wealthy Indians set to surge by 73% by 2024: Report

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and slow growth forecasts, the number of ultra wealthy Indians with a networth of over USD 30 million is expected to increase by 73 per cent by 2024, a recent survey said. According to a study by propert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020