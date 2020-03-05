EY sends around 1,500 Madrid workers home after coronavirus case confirmed
Accounting and consulting firm EY on Thursday sent around 1,500 employees from its Madrid offices back home after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among its staff, a company spokesman told Reuters.
The firm has asked employees to work remotely, a company statement released on Thursday said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
