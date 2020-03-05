EY sends around 3,000 Madrid workers home after coronavirus case confirmed

Accounting and consulting firm EY on Thursday sent around 3,000 employees from its offices in Madrid home after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among its staff, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman had earlier said the number was around 1,500 staff but later added that staff from other premises were also affected. "There's one person who is OK but has tested positive, so because of the protocol everyone has to go home," the spokesman said.

EY said in a statement it had asked all Madrid employees to work from home, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

