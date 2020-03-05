New York state coronavirus cases double to 22, governor says
The number of people who have tested positive in New York state for the novel coronavirus has doubled to 22 after following a significant increase in testing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
"The number will continue to go up," Cuomo told a news conference. "The more you test the higher number you will have."
