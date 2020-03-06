Spain's Bankia sends 80 Madrid workers home after coronavirus case confirmed

Spain's state-owned Bankia sent around 80 staff from its Madrid office to work from home after one employee tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The professionals who carry out their activity in the floor where this professional works will continue their work through teleworking," the bank said in a statement.

There are a total of about 1,500 people working at Bankia's Madrid headquarters. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.