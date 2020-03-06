Left Menu
Over 60 staff at Irish hospital in self isolation over coronavirus - RTE

  Reuters
  Dublin
  Updated: 06-03-2020 18:11 IST
  Created: 06-03-2020 18:11 IST
More than 60 staff at a hospital in the Irish city of Cork were asked on Friday to self-isolate after the country's first community transmission of coronavirus was found there, an Irish health official was quoted as saying. Health authorities in Ireland reported the first case of the virus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as the number of cases rose to 13 from six a day earlier.

The male patient who contracted the virus is in the hospital in Cork, where his diagnosis was made a number of days after admission, which the chief medical officer said gave rise to the potential of contact with health workers. The Health Service Executive's (HSE) National Director of Acute Operations, Liam Woods, was quoted by Irish national broadcaster RTE as saying more than 60 members of staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) had been asked to self isolate following the identification of the case.

A spokeswoman for the HSE was not able to confirm that the request had been made. Woods told RTE Radio contact tracing at the hospital had been completed. CUH imposed visiting restrictions on Thursday, with all outpatient appointments on Friday cancelled. Dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation treatments and infusions will proceed as planned, it said.

Dublin's Trinity College closed a floor in one of its buildings late on Thursday as a precautionary measure after it was informed of a positive case within the university, it said in a statement.

