Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated

Two British Airways members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus, have been isolated and are recovering at home, the airline said on Friday.

"Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," it said in a statement.

