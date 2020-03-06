COVID-19: Telangana seeks supply of N-95 masks from Centre

Telangana, which has reported one positive case of coronavirus, urged the Centre on Friday to supply N-95 masks as part of measures to deal with COVID-19, citing shortage. A day after samples of two persons sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, tested negative bringing much relief, the government also wanted the Centre to set up another lab to test samples for COVID-19.

State Health Minister E Rajender, who participated in a video conference on COVID-19 with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requested that N-95 masks be supplied, official sources said. A disposable N95 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances.

Rajender also appealed to the Centre to establish another lab to test samples for the virus. The samples are currently tested in the lab at state-run Gandhi hospital here.

During the video conference, Vardhan appreciated the state government's efforts in preventing the spread of COVID- 19 , sources said. Telangana has reported only one positive case of COVID-19 so far.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software professional, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus..

