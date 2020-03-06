Left Menu
UK environment minister: Retailers confident of avoiding food shortages

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook/George Eustice

British environment minister George Eustice said on Friday he had been reassured by supermarkets that they had contingency plans in place to prevent food shortages linked to coronavirus.

"The retailers reassured me they have well-established contingency plans and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure consumers have the food and supplies they need," Eustice said in a statement following a meeting with representatives from the food industry.

"Retailers are continuing to monitor their supply chains and have robust plans in place to minimize disruption."

