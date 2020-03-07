France says it now has 613 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 613 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Friday, which is an increase of 190 compared to a day earlier.

During a press briefing, he added the death toll from the disease was still at nine and that 39 persons were in intensive care.

