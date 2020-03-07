Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 03:03 IST
Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries that have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.

The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 100,000 people worldwide. The patient, age 19, had visited Milan, Italy, the Health Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter. She sought medical care after presenting symptoms of the virus, the ministry added, without providing further details.

"The country can be safe in the knowledge that we are working in a controlled and efficient way to confront this situation, which we have been anticipating for several weeks," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz told journalists. He said all healthcare facilities have instructions on handling the virus. The patient, a student, had returned from Milan to Bogota on Feb. 26 and was seen at Santa Fe hospital on March 2, the city's mayor, Claudia Lopez, said on Twitter.

Italy has had the highest level of coronavirus infections outside of Asia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease has been reported in some 90 countries, leading to about 3,400 deaths, most of which have been in mainland China. The WHO's figures have generally lagged behind tallies compiled by news organizations including Reuters.

As of Friday, more than 100,300 people had been infected globally, according to a Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. All countries should make containing the outbreak their top priority, the WHO said on Friday, while warning that there was no evidence the spread would wane during the approaching summer months in the northern hemisphere.

In Italy, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 49 to 197, the country's Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered there two weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

The United Nations has canceled some meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-up to a crucial U.N. climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. T...

Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries that have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 1...

After U.S. Congress and Fed's quick coronavirus response, next steps likely tougher for Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress moved swiftly to confront the growing coronavirus threat this week, as the central bank propped up the economy and the House and Senate approved 8.3 billion for vaccine development and other steps to co...

Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus, frets over tourism hit

Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase. Canada, more so than any other co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020