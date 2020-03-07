Reports of two patients in Jammu indicate high probability of their being positive for coronavirus

The test results of two patients here suspected of coronavirus indicate that there is a high probability of them being positive for the disease, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday. Both the patients are being kept in isolation and are stable.

The two had left the hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back, the administration said. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 on Friday.

The virus which originated from China's Wuhan has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

