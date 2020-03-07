Puducherry health minister visits mohalla clinics in Delhi

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday visited mohalla clinics in Green Park Extension and Panchsheel Park in south Delhi to understand the functioning of these primary healthcare units. According to a statement, Rao interacted with mohalla clinic staff members during his visit and took note of their work.

"The Puducherry health minister was briefed about how these clinics function on the ground. During the discussion, he explained how similar healthcare centers are successfully functioning in Puducherry as well," the government said in the statement. On Friday, Rao had met Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Delhi has a very large population and these clinics are doing a great job in catering to the needs of the people. Delhi model has received attention nationally and internationally," Rao was quoted in the statement as saying. Rao praised the commitment of Delhi government towards providing no-cost, accessible primary healthcare in every neighborhood, it said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

