Ice hockey-Women's world championships canceled because of coronavirus

The Women's World Ice Hockey Championships, scheduled for Canada later this month, have been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Saturday.

The championships, which the United States and Canada have dominated, were set to begin on March 31 and continue until April 10 with games in Halifax and Truro, Canada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.