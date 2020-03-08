Coronavirus: First case in Tamil Nadu surfaces, put under isolation

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Sunday said the first positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the state. "A person has tested positive with coronavirus and is under watch. We are tracing his contact history. Further, we are screening every international arrival," Rajesh told reporters.

"We are fully prepared. We have procedures to contain the spread of this virus. We have 1086 patients under home quarantine. There is no need to panic. We are trying to create awareness in schools, colleges, and other public places regarding the disease," she added. India has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has caused deaths of 3200 people globally. (ANI)

