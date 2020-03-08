Bulgaria confirms first four cases of coronavirus -health officials

Bulgaria reported on Sunday its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Two men from the northern city of Pleven and two women from the city of Gabrovo in central Bulgaria tested positive for the coronavirus following widespread testing, said Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

