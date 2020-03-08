No need for healthy people to wear masks: Kejriwal

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday there was no need for the healthy to wear masks, but asked people to wash their hands with soap frequently. His comments came amid surge in demand for masks and hand sanitizers in the market after three confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi.

"If a healthy person wears a mask, there are circumstances when one might use their hands to adjust the mask. In such case, you are putting yourself at the risk of getting infected and get exposed," the chief minister said at a press conference in reply to a question. Elaborating on the matter, Dr Nutan Mundeja, the director of Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme, said Covid-19 symptoms include cough, fever and cold and asserted that if a healthy person wears a mask, it gives them a false sense of security.

"Everyone should cover their mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing so that no droplets reach other person's eyes, nose or mouth," she said. "A healthy person is advised not to wear a mask because by doing that, he or she is pre-disposing themselves to chances of infection. It is the social responsibility of all to advise others to wear masks if they are suffering from respiratory diseases," Dr Mundeja said.

NCDC Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, suggested people to not wear masks unless required as it gives a false sense of security to the people, and also builds a false narrative in front of the other people, that the person wearing a mask might be infected. Only those who have travelled from foreign countries or have been diagnosed with the virus or are suffering from cold, must wear masks as advised by the doctor, he said, adding N95 masks are required to be worn by healthcare workers who are collecting samples for testing in the labs, and doctors who are examining the patients.

"In case you are suffering from cold or cold, or have symptoms, then you must wear mask," Dr Singh said. He also urged people to avoid public transport in case anyone is going to submit their samples if they detect any such symptoms.

The doctors appealed people to wash their hands frequently, use a tissue in case they sneeze or cough to avoid transmission of the virus and not touch unwanted surfaces in public areas. Delhi has recorded three positive cases of coronavirus -- a 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar, the Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi and another man from west Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia..

