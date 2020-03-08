Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay at home to slow virus's spread, German health minister urges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:29 IST
Stay at home to slow virus's spread, German health minister urges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn called on organizers of large public events to cancel them and urged members of the public to stay at home in the hope that staging the coronavirus's spread would help spare the healthcare system. With coronavirus cases spreading rapidly, pressure is growing for a broader public health response in the country after Italy locked down swathes of the north to contain the raging epidemic there.

Germany had 902 confirmed cases on Sunday afternoon, far short of Italy's tally of almost 6,000, but that included a large cluster of 392 in one municipality in western Germany. A German national has died from the disease in Egypt. The task now was to slow the virus' spread, Spahn said on Sunday.

"Coronavirus has been in Germany since Wednesday last week. Our priority now is to slow its spread," he said on Twitter. "The slower the virus spreads, the better the healthcare system can cope." After Italy and France, Germany has the largest number of cases in Europe, and concern is growing at both the economic and public health consequences of what threatens to become a global pandemic.

Spahn said organizers of events with more than 1,000 participants should call them off and said that there would be discussions over coming days over how to mitigate the economic consequences of that decision. Under Germany's federal system, the health minister does not have the power to call off individual events, but a lead from the federal government typically encourages federal states to follow suit.

"Consider also what in your daily life is so important that you can't do without it for the next three months, whether that's an evening clubbing, a family birthday or a club meeting," Spahn said. A number of large events, including a travel fair in Berlin, have already been called off, but Jens Spahn said other organizers had been too slow to act.

The German Football League said in a statement that it was in talks with local authorities and clubs over how best to respond. It said the football season would have to be played to an end, but did not specify how. A public meeting ban would also pose problems for Spahn's own party, which plans a congress on April 25 to elect a new leader who would run as successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has said this term will be her last.

Party sources told Reuters that this meeting would go ahead, but no foreign guests would be invited. The party would consult closely with authorities in Berlin, where the congress is to be held, the sources said. The head of the Social Democrats called on Sunday for more support for firms forced to cut output because of the epidemic, ahead of a policy meeting with the other parties in Merkel's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Disha Mahila Police Station inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Women's Day

A Disha Mahila Police Station was inaugurated here on Sunday at Pothinamallayya Palem on International Womens Day for speedy trial of sexual offence cases against women. Disha Law for speedy trial and execution of sexual offences cases agai...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 8

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL Teammates somber as Mancini leaves Orioles for medical reasonBaltimore Orioles outfielderfirst baseman Trey Mancini left the team to have a non-baseball-related medical proc...

Telangana budget is in accordance with promises made with public duing elections, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections. Budget was made in accordance with the pro...

Rugby-Scotland crush France's Grand Slam dream after Haouas sees red

A red card for a moment of recklessness by Mohamed Haouas ended Frances hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam on Sunday, as they lost 28-17 to a clinical Scotland in a meltdown with echoes of their ill-disciplined exit from the World Cup last O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020