Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 57% to 366

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:06 IST
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 57% to 366
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leaped by 133 to 366, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, by far the largest daily rise in fatalities since the outbreak came to light last month.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, leaped 25% to 7,375 from 5,883 on Saturday, another record jump.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 622 had fully recovered, compared to 589 the day before. Some 650 people were in intensive care against a previous 567.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

In Latur rally, men take pledge to protect women from crime

Many men from different walks of life participated in a silent rally taken out in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Placards condemning atrocities against women were displayed during the rally, ...

Disha Mahila Police Station inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Women's Day

A Disha Mahila Police Station was inaugurated here on Sunday at Pothinamallayya Palem on International Womens Day for speedy trial of sexual offence cases against women. Disha Law for speedy trial and execution of sexual offences cases agai...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 8

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL Teammates somber as Mancini leaves Orioles for medical reasonBaltimore Orioles outfielderfirst baseman Trey Mancini left the team to have a non-baseball-related medical proc...

Telangana budget is in accordance with promises made with public duing elections, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections. Budget was made in accordance with the pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020