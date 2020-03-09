Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Germany promises support to companies, urges public to stay home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 04:38 IST
Coronavirus: Germany promises support to companies, urges public to stay home

Germany promised aid to companies hit by demand collapsing as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, while its health minister urged a halt to large public events in the hope of reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

With coronavirus cases spreading rapidly, pressure is growing for a broader response in the country after Italy locked down swathes of the north to contain the raging epidemic there. Germany had 902 confirmed cases on Sunday afternoon, far short of Italy's tally of almost 6,000, but that included a large cluster of 392 in one municipality in western Germany. A German national has died from the disease in Egypt.

The task now was to slow the virus' spread, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. "Coronavirus has been in Germany since Wednesday last week. Our priority now is to slow its spread," he said on Twitter. "The slower the virus spreads, the better the healthcare system can cope."

After Italy and France, Germany has the largest number of cases in Europe, and concern is growing at both the economic and public health consequences of what threatens to become a global pandemic. At talks late on Sunday, the parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition also agreed to make it easier for companies to claim subsidies to support workers on reduced working hours until the end of the year.

That would make it possible for firms to cut the hours and wages they offered their workers with the German government making up the shortfall, sparing workers from layoffs which might otherwise become necessary. Several German companies have been hit by the epidemic, including carmaker Daimler and airline group Lufthansa, which has cancelled half of its flights over coming months.

'WHAT CAN YOU DO WITHOUT?' Spahn said organisers of events with more than 1,000 participants should call them off and said that there would be discussions over coming days over how to mitigate the economic consequences of that decision.

"Consider also what in your daily life is so important that you can't do without it for the next three months, whether that's an evening clubbing, a family birthday or a club meeting," Spahn said. A number of large events, including a travel fair in Berlin, have already been called off, but Spahn said other organisers had been too slow to act.

The German Football League said in a statement that it was in talks with local authorities and clubs over how best to respond. It said the football season would have to be played to an end, but did not specify how. A public meeting ban would also pose problems for Spahn's own party, which plans a congress on April 25 to elect a new leader who would run as successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has said this term will be her last.

Party sources told Reuters that this meeting would go ahead, but no foreign guests would be invited. The party would consult closely with authorities in Berlin, where the congress is to be held, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sande...

Albania confirms first coronavirus cases, in father and son back from Italy

Albania reported its first coronavirus infections on Monday, in a father and son who had returned from Italy.The two were in stable condition and they did not have complications, the health ministry said just after midnight on Before the co...

Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the countrys National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier. That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland...

Oil down about 20 per cent after Saudi price cuts

Oil plunged about 20 per cent Monday after Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by OPEC and its allies to strike a deal to support energy marketsThe two main contracts were both down about 20 per cent, with West Texas Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020