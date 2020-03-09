Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Ten die at collapsed China quarantine hotel; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 06:18 IST
UPDATE 6-Ten die at collapsed China quarantine hotel; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities said on Sunday.

More than 70 people were believed to have been initially trapped in the seven storey building, which collapsed on Saturday evening. As of 16:00 Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 48 individuals from the site of the collapse, with 38 of them sent to hospitals, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Pictures from the site showed rescue workers clad in hard hats, goggles and face masks carrying injured people away to waiting medical staff in white overalls and surgical masks. A rescue force of over 1,000 people, including firefighters, police forces, and other emergency responders, arrived at the site on Saturday night, authorities told a media conference organised by the Quanzhou government on Sunday.

Of the 71 people inside the hotel at the time of the collapse, 58 had been under quarantine, they added. According to state media outlet Xinhua, the owner of the building, a man surnamed Yang, has been summoned by police.

The building's first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said. News of the collapse comes as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in China.

According to data from China's National Health Commission (NHC), cases fell by roughly one half on Saturday from the day prior. The agency confirmed 44 new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus as at the end of March 7, a decline from 99 the previous day.

Chinese cities are gradually relaxing quarantine measures put in place over a month ago, while authorities keep a close watch on the virus' spread overseas. Of the 44 new confirmed cases, 41 were discovered in Wuhan, the origin of the virus' outbreak and its hotbed.

The remaining three were cases imported from outside mainland China. This marks the first time in which all of China's newly confirmed cases outside of the city of Wuhan originated from overseas. The three cases bring China's total imported case count to 63.

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, two of the cases found in Beijing originated in Italy and Spain. As the virus slows its spread in Wuhan, the centre of the epidemic, authorities have reacted by halting operations of hospitals built specifically to house its patients.

State television reported on Sunday that operations of 11 makeshift hospitals had been suspended and the remaining ones would be out of service by around March 10, although they could be used again depending on the virus situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells canceled the tennis tournament on Sunday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Southern California. There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riv...

Japan's Kobe confirms coronavirus case in woman in her 40s

The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which se...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge

Asian shares sank in a sea of red on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20 after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price. The worlds top oil exporter ...

Oladipo's late jumper lifts Pacers past Mavericks

Victor Oladipo sank a go-ahead jumper with 38.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis collected 20 points and 17 rebounds to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020