Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:49 IST
What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus: MARKETS ROUT

Financial markets were thrown into turmoil on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices and set plans for a dramatic rise in crude production. The jolt added to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and the fears of a global recession. Oil slumped around 30%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3.9% for its worst day since late 2015. Panicked investors bought bonds and the yen, which are deemed as safer assets to own right now.

"Wild is an understatement," said Chris Brankin, chief executive at stockbroker TD Ameritrade Singapore. "Across the globe you would have every broker/dealer raising their margin requirements ... trying to basically protect our clients from trying to leverage too much risk or guess where the bottom is."

SAUDI ARABIA LOCKS DOWN PROVINCE, CLOSES SCHOOLS Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities nationwide.

Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighbouring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt. CHINA SPREAD SLOWS, SAYS TO STAY VIGILANT

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 globally, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements. But mainland China, outside the epicentre of Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second straight day. Still, a senior Communist Party official warned against reducing vigilance.

"We must stay cautious, not be blindly optimistic and must not have war-weariness," said Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Communist Party's Politics and Law Commission. Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disneyland said on Monday it will resume a limited number of operations at its resort as part of the first step of a phased reopening, though the main theme park will remain shut.

SPORTS WITHOUT SPECTATORS, EVENTS CANCELLED OVER CROWDS The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, has been cancelled over public health concerns. It was scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22, but without fans, due to the coronavirus crisis. Bahrain has reported 83 cases of the virus, mostly linked to people who had travelled to Iran. "Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time," the organiser said.

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, known as SXSW, was similarly cancelled on Friday, as organisers concluded it was unwise to draw crowds together in close proximity. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Neil Fullick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misian...

EasyJet expects to reduce northern Italy flights due to coronavirus

British low-cost airline easyJet said it expects to reduce its flights to northern Italy over the next three and a half weeks, after Italian authorities ordered a virtual lockdown of the area. The restrictions on travel in the affected area...

Australia F1 rules out fan ban in wake of Bahrain GP move

Australian Formula One chiefs Monday ruled out any chance of the opening grand prix of the year following the lead of Bahrain and barring spectators because of the coronavirus. On Sunday it was announced that the seasons second race in Bahr...

Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020