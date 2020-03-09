Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told in an interview with Radio 24 the measure was under discussion with the Bank of Italy, which is the national lenders' supervisor.

Italy's banking lobby has asked European authorities to ease rules on problem loans for at least six months.

