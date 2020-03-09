Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEYER Organics and The Spina Bifida Foundation Helm a Critical Discussion on World Birth Defect Day

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:07 IST

 MEYER Organics, part of one of the fastest growing Neutraceutical Companies, Vitabiotics Ltd, headquartered in London, and Spina Bifida Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation run by Medical Professionals and parents of Spina Bifida children involved in the care and upbringing of those patients in India organised a discussion around 'Common Birth Defects' today.

The event was graced by renowned Marathi film actress Ms. Varsha Usgaonkar. It shed light on common birth defects - prevention, care and rehabilitation and the way forward in India - How Maharashtra can lead the way.

Expressing her views, Ms. Uma Kalekar, Director, MEYER Organics, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to join hands with the Spina Bifida Foundation to take the lead on the issue of birth defects in children, and how mothers at early stage can help prevent the damage. It is important for us to understand the core problem and come up with solutions with Spina Bifida to help parents cope effectively."

Dr. Santosh Karmarkar, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon and Paediatric Urologist at Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, and Founding Member of Spina Bifida Foundation, said, "Spina Bifida is a Latin phrase that literally means 'Split Spine'. One of the main causes of this occurrence is the lack of folic acid and other important nutrients. We wish to generate awareness amongst the audience around ways through which parents can deal with this birth defect in their children and what care needs to be taken. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to MEYER Organics for supporting us in this initiative."

The event witnessed veteran medical professionals, doctors, and medical advisors as attendees, speaking on different topics related to common birth defects. Mr. Amrish Vaidya, Paediatric Surgeon, Sr Consultant and Cooridnator SRCC Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Deepak Changlani, Congenital Heart Defects Pediatric Cardiologist, Lilavati Hospital and Fortis Hospital, Thane; Ms. Sangeetha, Chakrapani, Founder Trustee, Together Foundation, Mumbai; Prof. Dr. S. Suresh, Radiologist, Director Mediscan Systems, Chennai were some of the prominent names from the industry present.

About MEYER Organics:

MEYER Organics is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, founded in 1982. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with global presence in more than 30 countries. MEYER has manufactured innovative health care products for over two decades; MEYER is committed to excel in human health care and research. MEYER has created a unique portfolio of products in the key segments like Anti-infective, Nutrition Supplements for all age groups, Infertility Supplement, Pain Management, etc. At MEYER high emphasis has always been laid on improving the production technology, safety and environment protection in production system. We are able to optimize out production systems performance through our control systems in accordance with GMP and ISO 9001.

For more information, please visit: https://meyer.co.in/

About Spina Bifinda Foundation:

The SBF, a not-for-profit organisation was formed by Medical Professionals and parents of Spina Bifida Children who have been involved in the care and upbringing of Spina Bifida patients in India for more than a decade. Since 1997, we - a group of doctors, parents and well wishers have been consistently working for the cause of improving the lives of Spina Bifida (SB) patients and for preventing SB.

For more information, please visit: https://spinabifidafoundation.org/

Media Contact:
Parmpreet-Kaur Singh
operations@communicateindia.com
+91-9870390819
Communicate India

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

51-year-old woman suffers severe burn injuries in acid attack in Nepal

A 51-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her following a dispute over a broken cricket bat, police said. The incident happened in Kapilavastu district on Friday whe...

Even mask-wearers can be ID'd, China facial recognition firm says

A Chinese company says it has developed the countrys first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. Ch...

Android 10-based OxygenOS update released for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus has started releasing the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition that was launched early last year. The latest update brings Android 10, new Game Space feature, new customization feature, and new gestures, among oth...

Coronavirus shock sends benchmark UK bond yields negative for 1st time

Yields on benchmark British government bonds turned negative for the first time ever on Monday as investors rushed to the safety of gilts to protect themselves against the feared economic shock of the coronavirus. The yields on benchmark gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020