MEYER Organics and The Spina Bifida Foundation Helm a Critical Discussion on World Birth Defect Day

MEYER Organics, part of one of the fastest growing Neutraceutical Companies, Vitabiotics Ltd, headquartered in London, and Spina Bifida Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation run by Medical Professionals and parents of Spina Bifida children involved in the care and upbringing of those patients in India organised a discussion around 'Common Birth Defects' today.

The event was graced by renowned Marathi film actress Ms. Varsha Usgaonkar. It shed light on common birth defects - prevention, care and rehabilitation and the way forward in India - How Maharashtra can lead the way.

Expressing her views, Ms. Uma Kalekar, Director, MEYER Organics, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to join hands with the Spina Bifida Foundation to take the lead on the issue of birth defects in children, and how mothers at early stage can help prevent the damage. It is important for us to understand the core problem and come up with solutions with Spina Bifida to help parents cope effectively."

Dr. Santosh Karmarkar, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon and Paediatric Urologist at Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, and Founding Member of Spina Bifida Foundation, said, "Spina Bifida is a Latin phrase that literally means 'Split Spine'. One of the main causes of this occurrence is the lack of folic acid and other important nutrients. We wish to generate awareness amongst the audience around ways through which parents can deal with this birth defect in their children and what care needs to be taken. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to MEYER Organics for supporting us in this initiative."

The event witnessed veteran medical professionals, doctors, and medical advisors as attendees, speaking on different topics related to common birth defects. Mr. Amrish Vaidya, Paediatric Surgeon, Sr Consultant and Cooridnator SRCC Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Deepak Changlani, Congenital Heart Defects Pediatric Cardiologist, Lilavati Hospital and Fortis Hospital, Thane; Ms. Sangeetha, Chakrapani, Founder Trustee, Together Foundation, Mumbai; Prof. Dr. S. Suresh, Radiologist, Director Mediscan Systems, Chennai were some of the prominent names from the industry present.

About MEYER Organics:

MEYER Organics is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, founded in 1982. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with global presence in more than 30 countries. MEYER has manufactured innovative health care products for over two decades; MEYER is committed to excel in human health care and research. MEYER has created a unique portfolio of products in the key segments like Anti-infective, Nutrition Supplements for all age groups, Infertility Supplement, Pain Management, etc. At MEYER high emphasis has always been laid on improving the production technology, safety and environment protection in production system. We are able to optimize out production systems performance through our control systems in accordance with GMP and ISO 9001.

For more information, please visit: https://meyer.co.in/

About Spina Bifinda Foundation:

The SBF, a not-for-profit organisation was formed by Medical Professionals and parents of Spina Bifida Children who have been involved in the care and upbringing of Spina Bifida patients in India for more than a decade. Since 1997, we - a group of doctors, parents and well wishers have been consistently working for the cause of improving the lives of Spina Bifida (SB) patients and for preventing SB.

For more information, please visit: https://spinabifidafoundation.org/

