Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea sees coronavirus 'stable phase' but 'too early to be optimistic'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:47 IST
S.Korea sees coronavirus 'stable phase' but 'too early to be optimistic'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the country's fight against the coronavirus on Monday, saying a downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability, but he warned that it was too early to be optimistic.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 165 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 7,478, while the death toll rose by one to 51. The numbers showed the rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 11 days in one of the most severely affected countries outside mainland China.

Moon said South Korea can enter the "phase of stability" soon if it continues to reduce the number of new cases. "We must maintain this trend," he told a meeting of senior aides. "We've come this far thanks to the citizens who were united and cooperated well with the government.

"But it's too early to be optimistic... Please be a little bit more patient and stay away from mass gatherings such as religious events." Health authorities say the number of new infections being identified has dwindled as most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu have now been tested.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also said at a separate meeting that he was still extremely cautious but "there's hope we can reach a turning point in the near future". South Korea started rationing surgical masks on Monday after imposing an export ban amid panic buying. Dozens of people were seen lining up outside pharmacies across the country.

Mutual travel restrictions imposed by South Korea and Japan also took effect, an issue that rekindled a diplomatic and economic feud between the old foes. South Korea suspended visas and visa waivers for Japan on Friday, after Tokyo announced travel restrictions, joining more than 100 other countries limiting arrivals from South Korea.

The dispute, together with oil price swings, sent South Korean shares and the won sharply lower and prompted the finance ministry to issue a verbal warning against disorderly market movement. A series of K-pop concerts planned in Japan has been called off or postponed, including by Super Junior, Stray Kids and CJ ENM which had planned a major annual festival featuring TWICE and IZ*ONE.

Korean Air, which had previously operated 17 flights to Japan, said it had stopped all but one between Seoul and Tokyo, while Asiana Airlines halted all of its 11 Japanese routes for the first time since it started flying to Japan 30 years ago, company officials said. ($1 = 1,204.2500 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Four suspects arrested for stolen property in Eastwood

The Mountain Rise South African Police Service SAPS has arrested four suspects for stolen property at a warehouse located on Coventry Place, in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg.The team, who acted on intelligence on Friday, proceeded to the said ...

CSS Corp Wins Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2020 at Stevie® Awards

Emerges as a winner surpassing some of the biggest industry names Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie Award in th...

51-year-old woman suffers severe burn injuries in acid attack in Nepal

A 51-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her following a dispute over a broken cricket bat, police said. The incident happened in Kapilavastu district on Friday whe...

Even mask-wearers can be ID'd, China facial recognition firm says

A Chinese company says it has developed the countrys first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020