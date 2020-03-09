Soccer-PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match to take place behind closed doors
This week's Champions League soccer clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday.
The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
