Spain to launch plan to tackle economic impact of coronavirus, PM says

Spain's government has prepared an emergency plan to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus, which it plans to launch "as soon as possible," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Without providing any details, Sanchez said the government has been working on the plan for two weeks and is now ready to roll it out, in collaboration with trade unions and businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.