Suresh Vazirani Wins Iconic Personality of the Year Award

  • PR Newswire
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:21 IST
Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., one of India's leading In-vitro Diagnostic company, today announced that its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Suresh Vazirani was recognized as the Iconic Personality of the Year at the 10th Medgate Today Healthcare Awards function held in Mumbai on 6th March, 2020.

The Annual Medgate Today Healthcare Awards, are the most sought after, for benchmarking the quality of healthcare services and recognizing the torch bearers of the industry. Healthcare industry leaders from different hospitals, diagnostic and other verticals who command considerable admiration in the global community were awarded in 34 different categories.

The winners were selected by an eminent panel of jury including Dr. Mohsin Wali, Ex. Physician to President of India, Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AIMED, among others.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the Iconic Personality of the Year. I accept this award on behalf of my Transasia family who is committed to reaching the heartland of India with unmatched services," said Mr. Vazirani on receiving the award. 

The winners were announced by Mr. Afzal Kamal, Founder & Editor, Medgate Today; Mr. Thomas Schillt, Managing Director, Messe Dusseldorf, and Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Mr. Vazirani was felicitated for his undeterred passion to keep on improvising methods as well as business models that will give the Indian IVD industry the needed boost.

In the past years, Transasia has been recognized as the Best Medical Equipment Company of the Year and the Best Company in Medical Devices - IVD. 

Medgate Today is one of the leading international healthcare magazines with a very strong presence in Asia. Headquartered in India with a PAN India presence, Medgate Today caters to the doctors and hospitals in Asia.

About Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.:

Founded in 1979, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India's Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company offers products and solutions in Biochemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, ESR, Immunology, Urinalysis, Critical Care, Diabetes Management, Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. It provides doctors and patients with reliable, affordable and innovative diagnostic systems, with 70,000+ installations across India. It has a network of 300 service engineers, 400+ sales and marketing team, 24 zonal offices and 350+ distributors. It is the first Indian company to manufacture and export blood analyzers and reagents, in the 1990s. Transasia's indigenous research has resulted in development of state of the art, 'Make in India' products and technologies, enabling its products to be among the best in the world. All along its journey spanning four decades, Transasia has been recognized for its commitment to healthcare. It has been conferred 'The Economic Times Best Brands 2019' award, 'India Medical Device - Export Company of the Year' and the 'Global Growth Company-2014' award by the World Economic Forum among many others. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transasia is a part of the Transasia-Erba group which has footprint across USA, UK, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey through various acquisitions and serves millions across 100 countries. Its' production sites in India, Czech Republic and US and R&D centres in France, UK, India and Czech Republic form a hub for world-class, indigenous manufacturing. Do visit "nofollow" >www.erbamannheim.comfor details.

