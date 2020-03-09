COVID-19: Telangana minister inspects screening centre at

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Monday visited the international airport here and inspected thescreening centre for screening passengers forcoronavirus (COVID-19)and reviewed the measures. Health officials briefed him about the thermo screening facility where screening of passengers travelling from abroad is being done.

The minister told reporters everyday about 5,000-6,000 passengers travel abroad from the Hyderabad international airport while inbound passengers number about 5,000-5,500. He said there are four gates at the airport and thermo screening will be done at all the gates with round-the-clock surveillance with necessary staff, doctors said.

"Those showing symptoms will be shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for treatment," Rajender said. "...thermo screening is being done," the minister added.

As part of measures to deal with the virus, Rajender has been visiting different government hospitals in the city since Saturday last. The state reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2 when a 24-year-old software employee, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

His condition is stated to stable and showing improvement. The government has already set up a 'command control centre' as part of measures to handle the coronavirus-related situation.PTI VVK BN BN.

