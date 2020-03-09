Israel to require quarantine all citizens returning from abroad - Netanyahu

Israel will require all citizens who return from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

It will admit foreigners only if they can prove they have the means to self-quarantine, Israeli media said, adding that this measure would go into effect on Thursday. (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.