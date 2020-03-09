Two people test positive for novel coronavirus in Pune

Two people from Pune in Maharashtratested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Mondayevening, a health official said

Samples of a man and a woman having history oftravelling to Dubai tested positive in evening, said DrRamchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC)

Both of them are currently admitted at the civic-runNaidu Hospital, he added.

