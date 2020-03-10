Left Menu
Florida encourages absentee, early voting rules for primary amid coronavirus fears

  Updated: 10-03-2020 00:14 IST
Florida election officials on Monday encouraged absentee and early voting in the state's upcoming Democratic presidential nominating primary, in the latest response by U.S. election officials to the spreading coronavirus.

The move ahead of the state's March 17 primary came after officials in Michigan, one of six states that votes on Tuesday, told state election workers to step up plans to sanitize voting booths and other equipment ahead of its primary. Health officials around the world are scrambling to slow the spread of the virus, which has sickened more than 111,000 people globally, including 566 in the United States. Fears of the spread of the virus have led officials to cancel events and conferences across the country, including a planned Saturday event by Democrats in Washington state, which also votes on Tuesday.

Washington's unusual vote-by-mail system limits human contact. So far, the top Democratic candidates - former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders - have not called off major campaign events due to the virus.

The winner of the contest will take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election. Trump has said he would not stop holding campaign rallies. Florida, the nation's third most populous state and home to a large population of elderly people, has 19 confirmed cases of the virus and its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has declared a state of emergency. Florida officials on Monday urged all residents returning from travel outside the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days.

State voters who have symptoms can designate someone to pick up their absentee ballots up until election day, Laurel Lee, Florida's secretary of state, wrote on Twitter on Monday. State election officials in Florida are encouraging residents to take advantage of early-voting sites to avoid standing in long lines. They also emailed local election officials the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to prepare polling places amid the spread of the virus.

The recommendations include advising poll workers to stay home if feeling sick and steady cleaning of the facility throughout the day. "The Florida Department of State is aware and concerned about the public health of Florida's voters as it relates to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the 2020 election cycle," Mark Ard, a spokesman for Florida's Department of State, said in an email.

