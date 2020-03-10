Tunisia suspends Italy flights

Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday, the health minister said on Monday.

Tunisia announced earlier on Monday that it had confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to five, of whom four had recently arrived from Italy. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sandra Maler)

