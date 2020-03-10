Left Menu
Australian rules-Fremantle Dockers player isolated, tested for coronavirus - club

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 06:41 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 06:41 IST
Australian Rules club Fremantle Dockers said one of their players has been isolated and tested for the coronavirus after showing "flu-like" symptoms following contact with a friend who had been in China. The club said in a statement late on Monday the result of tests on the player, who was not named, should be known within about 48 hours.

The player met up with a friend in Perth after the friend completed the government-recommended 14-day isolation period on their return from China, the epicentre of the virus, the club said. "The friend reported that they had suffered no flu-like symptoms during or after the isolation period," the club said, adding the friend's isolation period ended more than two weeks ago.

Scientists have determined it is possible for people to carry the coronavirus without showing symptoms themselves. The epidemic has killed about 3,900 people across the globe, including three in Australia. Australian domestic sport has been largely unaffected by the outbreak with the Women's Twenty20 World Cup cricket final going ahead in front of more than 86,000 fans in Melbourne last weekend.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix, which attracts some 300,000 fans a year to Melbourne, takes place this week, while the top leagues in two most popular winter sports, Australian rules and rugby league, get underway over the next two weeks.

