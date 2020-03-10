Czech Republic closing schools, banning events to fight coronavirus spread

The Czech Republic will suspend schools other than universities from Wednesday, and ban events hosting more than 100 people, as the government steps up measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

The central European country has so far reported 40 cases of coronavirus.

