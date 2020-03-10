Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish president calls off big election rallies due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:40 IST
Polish president calls off big election rallies due to coronavirus

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he will not organise large campaign meetings in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, raising questions over how the outbreak will affect the election due in May. The presidential election will decide whether the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party can fully implement its agenda, including a further overhaul of the judiciary that has put it at loggerheads with Brussels, as the president can veto laws.

Duda is a PiS ally and is ahead in the polls, consistently scoring over 40%. If no candidate scores more than 50% in the first round there will be a runoff vote, which most polls show Duda narrowly winning against any opposition candidate. "I have made the decision that I will not organise large meetings in connection with my presidential campaign, because these are meetings that hundreds of people come to," state news agency PAP quoted Duda as saying late on Monday.

"It seems to me that the risk that this may lead to the spread of coronavirus is too great." The country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in Poland.

Anna Materska-Sosnowska, a political scientist at Warsaw University, said the decision could benefit Duda. "For the president this is quite comfortable, because he is widely recognised and he doesn't have to go and show himself," she said.

"It makes things much more difficult for the other candidates and also opens the possibility that the elections might not be held on the scheduled dates." The opposition's leading candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said on Twitter that she too was putting big rallies on hold.

The spokesman for Andrzej Duda's campaign, Adam Bielan, said that all trips on the president's campaign bus had been cancelled but he would continue to travel around the country in his capacity as president. Poland said on Monday that it would introduce checks on its borders in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. It has also said that events involving over 1,000 people should be cancelled.

On Tuesday, the deputy head of the president's office Pawel Mucha told private broadcaster Polsat News that he currently saw no reason to change the date of the elections, with the first round due on May 10, and a runoff pencilled in for May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Oil jumps after rout on stimulus hopes but price war weighs

Oil prices jumped by around 4 on Tuesday after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus, although a looming price war weighed on sentiment.U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said...

Shares in Diasorin surge ahead of launch of diagnostic test for coronavirus

Shares in Diasorin surged over 13 on Tuesday after the Italian diagnostic specialist said it had completed the studies to support the launch of a new molecular test to quickly identify the new coronavirus. More than 114,300 people have been...

Music, colours, sweets, Holi a hit with foreign tourists in Goa

Foreign tourists celebrated Holi in Goas Panaji, playing with colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. Holi Mubarak I see such joy in the day today. One can see how much celebration of freedom, equality and beauty...

Head of EU parliament Sassoli in self-isolation as precaution

The president of the European Parliament Davide Sassoli said on Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home as a precaution after having traveled to Italy. Parliament will continue to work to exercise its duties. No virus can bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020