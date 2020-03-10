Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:31 IST
Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus
Image Credit: Flickr

The Czech Republic is to close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people in new measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Tuesday.

The central European country has reported 40 cases of coronavirus since detecting the first infections on March 1. In most cases, the virus appeared in people coming from northern Italy, the worst-hit area of Europe.

"Our paramount task is the health of our citizens," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told a news conference on Tuesday. "We understand this will be very unpleasant for people, but we want to prevent, by all means, what happened in Italy from happening here."

Officials said the measures were decided after a Prague taxi driver was diagnosed with the disease, the first case where the source of infection could not be identified. The new measures will close schools and universities, but not kindergartens, from Wednesday. A ban from Tuesday night on events ranges from film and theatre to other cultural, sports and religious gatherings.

The Czech government has already banned flights with Italy and issued mandatory quarantines for thousands returning from vacation in the southern European country. On Monday, it banned hospital and retirement home visits and started border checks including taking temperatures and testing any foreign travelers feeling ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs

At least a quarter of Irans oil rigs are out of action as U.S. sanctions strangle the Islamic Republics vital oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources, dealing a potentially long-term blow to i...

Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni

Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mould of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited overs cricket. Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, ...

Death toll in collapse of hotel used as quarantine facility in China rises to 20

The death toll from the collapse of a hotel used as a quarantine facility in Chinas Fujian province has risen to 20, local officials said on Tuesday. The Xinjia Hotel in Licheng district in Quanzhou city was used to quarantine and observe p...

SHO suspended for dereliction over handling of case related to attack on four men in Bikaner

The SHO of Nokha police station here has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty in handling the case related to an attack on four men in the area, officials said on Tuesday. The victims were travelling in a car when they were inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020