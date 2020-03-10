Soccer-Bosnian FA postpones ticket sales for Euro 2020 playoff

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina has postponed ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bosnia and Northern Ireland on March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bosnia confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

"In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and in accordance with the recommendations of the relevant institutions, the ticket sale is postponed for several days," the Bosnian FA said on its website https://www.nfsbih.ba/en/news/ticket-sale-for-the-match-bh-vs-northern-ireland-postponed on Tuesday. "A new ticket sale date will be announced later."

The Bulgarian Football Union suspended ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bulgaria and Hungary -- also scheduled for March 26 -- a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

