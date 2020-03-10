Norwegian Air to cut 3,000 flights, plans layoffs

Norwegian Air will cut around 3,000 flights between mid-March and mid-June, corresponding to around 15% of its capacity for the period, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

"The company has also put several other measures in place, including temporary layoffs of a significant share of its workforce," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.