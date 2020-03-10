Spain's lower house suspends activities after lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus - El Pais

The Spanish parliament's lower house on Tuesday suspended all activities for at least a week after lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith's party Vox disclosed he was diagnosed with coronavirus, El Pais newspaper reported.

Ortega Smith, who is also the far right party's number two, participated in a large scale political rally last weekend with the presence of many of the party's other legislators.

Officials in parliament could not immediately confirm the shutdown.

