Soccer-Germany v Italy friendly to take place behind closed doors -DFB
The March 31 friendly international between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg will take place behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Germany's Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.
The virus has already had an impact in German football with several Bundesliga games to be played hind closed doors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
