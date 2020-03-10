Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:14 IST
Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments
Representative image

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month. The league also said it would restrict other athletic events as the outbreak upends major sporting competitions worldwide, but did not provide details.

"Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision," Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement. The cancellation means the that the regular-season winners -- Princeton's women's team and Yale's men's team -- will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The league also includes Harvard, Dartmouth, Columbia, Cornell, Brown and Penn. The announcement comes days ahead of the expected start of the wildly popular "March Madness" NCAA Division I basketball tournament, which takes place in venues across the country, drawing millions of viewers and corresponding ad dollars.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association said last week that it was not advising the cancellation of sporting events at U.S. colleges and universities, urging "risk mitigation." The NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts wi...

BRIEF-Air France to halt Italy flights until April 3

March 10 Reuters - AIR FRANCE TO HALT ALL ITALY FLIGHTS FROM MARCH 14 TO APRIL 3 - SPOKESMAN AIR FRANCE WILL MAINTAIN ONE DAILY FLIGHT PER ITALIAN DESTINATION UNTIL MARCH 14 SUSPENSION - SPOKESMAN Further company coverage...

Texans keep TE Fells, K Fairbairn with new deals

The Houston Texans agreed to new contracts with tight end Darren Fells and kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Fells agreed to a two-year, 7 million deal to remain with the team ahead of the start of free agency.F...

Those who have betrayed party will be thrown into dustbin of history: Ramesh Chennithala on Scindia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history. Commenting on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020