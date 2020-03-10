Left Menu
Transmitted coronavirus cases in Singapore result of socially irresponsible action: Minister

  Updated: 10-03-2020 23:14 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 22:25 IST
Singapore reported six new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the country to 166. The new cases include a Singaporean who had recently gone to France, said the Health Ministry.

To date, 93 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Singapore. Twelve of the remaining 73 cases in hospital are in critical condition, admitted in the intensive care unit.

Singapore's Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said many locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the country "were the result of the socially irresponsible actions of a few individuals" who continued to attend events and activities despite being unwell. Speaking at a press conference here, Gan said a lot of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection did not minimize social contact despite being aware of the issue.

"To curb the spread of coronavirus in Singapore, members of the public should avoid social contact and see a doctor early if unwell. About 35 of the confirmed cases in Singapore so far did not minimize social contact, although they had already developed fever or respiratory symptoms, or had not consulted a doctor early when unwell," Gan was quoted as saying in a report by Channel News Asia. The minister said more than 22 per cent of the people with coronavirus infection continued to work or carried on with their daily routine despite being sick.

Meanwhile, a cruise liner turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand due to coronavirus concerns, docked in Singapore on Tuesday morning. Some of its passengers were immediately taken to the Changi Airport here by bus for their flights. The Costa Fortuna berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of a scheduled call, after the ship was barred from stopping in Penang and Phuket. This was despite the cruise operator stating there were no suspected coronavirus cases on board.

The ship, however, was carrying dozens of Italian passengers. Italy has the second-largest reported cases of coronavirus after China. Similarly, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has terminated an international student from a postgraduate course after he breached his 'Stay Home Notice'.

