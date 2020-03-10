Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 to be played in empty stadiums

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:55 IST
Soccer-Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 to be played in empty stadiums

All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 soccer matches until April 15 will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 and killed 30. "This decision is in strict application of the ministerial order published on March 10," the LFP wrote in a statement.

Later on Tuesday, French federation president Noel Le Graet said that France's next two friendly games, against Ukraine and Finland on March 27 and 31 respectively, would be played behind closed doors at the Stade de France. The match against Finland was supposed to be played in Lyon but Le Graet said it made 'no sense' to travel to Lyon to play in an empty stadium.

French authorities had already said that Wednesday's Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund would be played behind closed doors as the spread of the coronavirus is taking its toll on European football. All Serie A matches in Italy, the world's second most-affected country with coronavirus, have been suspended until April 3 and La Liga games in Spain will be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks.

Lille hosted Olympique Lyonnais in front of over 40,000 fans on Sunday but RC Lens's Ligue 2 home game against Orleans on Monday was played in an empty stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLAs leave for Bhopal airport in buses

BJP MLAs left the party office in buses for the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening. They will either go to Bengaluru or Delhi.Party MLA Vijay Shah said, We are going either to Bengaluru or Delhi. The legislators were heard singing popular Ho...

European shares end red as virus uncertainty dashes initial gains

An early recovery proved short-lived for European shares on Tuesday with no end in sight to the coronavirus outbreak, as a jump in infections across the bloc unsettled investors already reeling from the oil price crash.The pan-European STOX...

25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative. Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.The total nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020