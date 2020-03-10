Left Menu
Development News Edition

Producers fear buyers will lose taste for Italian wines

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:01 IST
Producers fear buyers will lose taste for Italian wines

Italian vintners fear that foreign buyers will turn their noses up at their latest wines after the country was hit by Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus.

In Tuscany in central Italy, Marco Ferretti, producer of Chianti Colli Fiorentini wine, said that when he was in the United States on a promotional tour two weeks ago there was already concern over Italian products. Italy has since made unwanted global headlines as Rome extended quarantine measures across the country.

"I am bombarded with calls, messages and emails from my foreign clients: the most worried ones are in the U.S.," Ferretti said. "Many are worried that the virus could be found in the wine, which is impossible given the presence of alcohol," he added.

Italian farmers association Coldiretti says food exports of products such as wine, olives and cheese were worth 44.6 billion euros ($50.5 billion) per year to the economy. Wine is Italy's most lucrative product, with exports worth 6.4 billion euros in 2019, and Ferretti is anxious.

"I am a small producer, I make 25,000 bottles of wine a year, of which 18,000 are for foreign markets. Right now the decline in sales from a year ago is 15%, but I am very worried for the future," Ferretti told Reuters. GOING FLAT

Ignazio Giovine, who is based near the town of Asti in Piedmont, northern Italy, said orders for his sparkling and dry wines were evaporating. "I still have orders for the next three days and then there is noting in the pipeline," said Giovine, whose L'Armangia company produces 95,000 bottles a year, mostly for export.

"I can carry on like this for two months, three months maximum but if sales don't start again I'll have to close." The head of wine producers association Federvini, Sandro Boscaini, called for the European Union and the World Health Organisation to reassure consumers about Italian wine.

"With promotional events, presentations and tastings cancelled in China and elsewhere, we only have a window of a few weeks before importers ... start going elsewhere and buy South American or Australian wine," Boscaini told Reuters. Boscaini, whose Masi company produces Amarone, Prosecco and other wines in northern Italy, said he expected a 20% drop in sales for the industry from April as orders were drying up.

He also criticised restrictions imposed by foreign countries on the movement of trucks carrying products from Italy, adding some foreign drivers did not want to cross into Italy. However, some Italian dairy producers said they had seen orders rise as foreign importers stock up in response to hoarding by shoppers outside Italy.

"We had an increase of 10% compared to previous weeks, in particular for Grana Padano, parmesan cheese and mascarpone," said Paolo Carra, chairman of the dairy consortium Latterie Virgilio in Mantua, northern Italy. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLAs leave for Bhopal airport in buses

BJP MLAs left the party office in buses for the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening. They will either go to Bengaluru or Delhi.Party MLA Vijay Shah said, We are going either to Bengaluru or Delhi. The legislators were heard singing popular Ho...

European shares end red as virus uncertainty dashes initial gains

An early recovery proved short-lived for European shares on Tuesday with no end in sight to the coronavirus outbreak, as a jump in infections across the bloc unsettled investors already reeling from the oil price crash.The pan-European STOX...

25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative. Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.The total nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020