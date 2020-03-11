Turkish health minister says first coronavirus patient confirmed
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Tuesday that one male patient was diagnosed with the new coronavirus after tests, in the country's first confirmed case, and that the patient is isolated.
Family members of the patient are under observation, Koca said.
