Mainland China reports 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, up from 19 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,778.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,158 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 22 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths, including 19 fatalities in the provincial capital of Wuhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
