Elderly woman COVID-19 patient in Kerala serious: Officials

The health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital here is serious, health officials said on Wednesday. In view of her chronic health condition like heart disease, she is serious while her 96-year old husband is stable, they said.

They are the parents of a coronavirus affected man who returned from Italy on February 29 alongwith his wife and 24- year old son. Meanwhile, a doctor running a clinic in Thiruvathukkal has been put under observation after the district authorities came to know that two coronavirus infected persons had consulted him for fever in the initial stage..

