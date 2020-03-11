Dutch airline KLM cancels all flights to Milan, Venice and Naples

KLM will cancel all its flights to Milan, Venice and Naples in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Dutch airline said on Wednesday.

The Dutch arm of Air France KLM said all flights to Venice's Marco Polo Airport, Malpensa and Linate in Milan and Naples International Airport would be suspended until April 3.

Flights to other destinations in Italy will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

