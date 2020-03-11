Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:51 IST
Spain's Catalonia limits mass events to 1,000 people due to coronavirus

The Spanish region of Catalonia imposed limits on holding large public events to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, regional leader Quim Torra said on Wednesday.

All events involving more than 1,000 people are to be suspended and all sports events will be held without audience, Torra told a news conference.

Spanish health ministry has reported 124 coronavirus cases in Catalonia as of Tuesday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

A new insect discovered by Urbana-Champaign graduation student at University of Illinois has been named after Lady Gaga. According to Billboard, a new treehopper species from near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua is now known as Kaikaia gaga,...

Study reveals physician psychotherapy unavailable to people with urgent mental health needs

An Ontario study has revealed that only a fraction of people with urgent mental health needs, get publicly-funded physician psychotherapy. The joint study by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health CAMH and ICES was published in the jour...

Soccer-Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka sidelined with knee injury

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The Slovak was involved in a clash with Saints forward Danny Ings in Saturdays 1-...

Greece says measures to counter coronavirus should be exempt from targets

Any measures taken to counter the effect of coronavirus must be excempt from fiscal targets, Greeces government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Wednesday.Reporting By Michele Kambas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020